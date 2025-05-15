Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 421 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $494.44 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $509.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

