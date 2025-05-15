iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,724,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,914,000 after acquiring an additional 375,671 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,790,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

