Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,972 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

