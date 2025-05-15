Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5,148 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

