Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,834 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.49% of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 69,404 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of XAPR opened at $34.45 on Thursday. Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

About Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (XAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

