Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 944,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $96.63 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.03.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.