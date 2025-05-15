Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,341 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of PGX stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.