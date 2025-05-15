Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9%

WTM opened at $1,768.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,805.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,868.42. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,666.22 and a one year high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.