Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FirstCash by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,169,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.89.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

