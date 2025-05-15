Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:HJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:HJAN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.51% of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA HJAN opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $24.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (HJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in January HJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

