Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,409 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,591,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,537,000 after buying an additional 1,606,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,546,000 after buying an additional 1,320,223 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,593,000 after buying an additional 679,856 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

IR opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

