Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 183 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 299.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 188.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPXC opened at $154.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

