Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 29,920 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 224.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.18% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BKLC opened at $112.52 on Thursday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.89.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.