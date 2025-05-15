Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 420,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $700.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.98.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.