iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after buying an additional 12,607,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,999,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,634,000 after buying an additional 1,618,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,492,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after buying an additional 557,502 shares during the period. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $59.77.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

