Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 32,097 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 168.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 114,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.0728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.