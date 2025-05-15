Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after buying an additional 792,829 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,363,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,504,000 after acquiring an additional 138,994 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 800,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,664,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of SNN opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.