Ethic Inc. Has $690,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $123.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $190.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

