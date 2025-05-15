Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) COO Sells $729,600.00 in Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,958.40. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $248.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion and a PE ratio of 86.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $239,306,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $5,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLUT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.28.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

