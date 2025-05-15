Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,496. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.2%

Zscaler stock opened at $244.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.10 and a 200-day moving average of $201.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $247.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -977.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

