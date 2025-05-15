Insider Selling: BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Insider Sells $627,313.50 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Eric S. Jacobsen sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $627,313.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,787,952.53. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BKV Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:BKV opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. BKV Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $216.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BKV during the first quarter worth about $1,605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BKV by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKV. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BKV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BKV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

