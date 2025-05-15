Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells $806,328.25 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $806,328.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,891.22. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jun Choo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $706,500.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.23, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $89.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 69.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,697,000 after purchasing an additional 271,084 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

