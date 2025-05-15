AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 60,000 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total value of C$679,200.00.

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGF Management stock opened at C$11.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$744.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management Limited has a twelve month low of C$7.37 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGF.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

