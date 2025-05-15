Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 1,551 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $465.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.90.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.