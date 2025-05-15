Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 6,490 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,642,000 after acquiring an additional 115,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in DTE Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,150,000 after acquiring an additional 582,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,462,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,358,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $132.77 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

