Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Director Buys $928,000.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James Monroe III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,758,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,549,890.56. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, James Monroe III bought 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $469,250.00.

On Friday, March 28th, James Monroe III purchased 209,546 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $4,718,975.92.

On Thursday, March 20th, James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $545,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.00 and a beta of 1.07. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $41.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 340,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globalstar by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,266,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 603,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,335,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 540,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,262,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Globalstar by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,312,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 860,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

