Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Trading Down 5.7%

NYSE:RVTY opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.51 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVTY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

