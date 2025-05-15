Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 161 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829,412 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.