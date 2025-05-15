Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,949,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $9,864,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 115,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $568,168,000 after buying an additional 69,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.41.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

