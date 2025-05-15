Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGIE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 77,640 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 671,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 78,669 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGIE opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.