Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Stock Price

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Nexxen International Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of Nexxen International stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.91 million, a P/E ratio of 290.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. Nexxen International has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 2,490.0% in the first quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 3,492,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,707 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the first quarter valued at $174,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

