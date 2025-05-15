Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.24 Million Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 751.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

