Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,986 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.05%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.