Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,887 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.24% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,699,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 161,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 264,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 41,521 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DUSA opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $692.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

