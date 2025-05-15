Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

