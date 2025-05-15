Nektar Therapeutics’ (NKTR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NKTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

NKTR opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2,435.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 557,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 257.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

