United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,037.91 ($13.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,089.50 ($14.45). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,060.50 ($14.07), with a volume of 2,041,704 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.91.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

