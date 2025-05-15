Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$2.54. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands.

Pulse Seismic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.