Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.52. 674,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 900,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Get Penguin Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PENG

Penguin Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $365.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.44 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Penguin Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penguin Solutions news, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,219 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,960. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth $473,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at $43,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,174,000.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.