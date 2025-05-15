Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.76 and traded as high as $22.96. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 940,116 shares changing hands.

TNXP has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $142.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.39. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

