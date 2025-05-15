Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as high as $15.73. Silicom shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 5,720 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Silicom Stock Up 1.2%

Institutional Trading of Silicom

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Silicom by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 92,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 512,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 393,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Further Reading

