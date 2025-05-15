Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 170,561 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 1,491.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,561 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 70,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,629,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,199,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

CMBS stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

