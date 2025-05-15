Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,779 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Arlo Technologies worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARLO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 6,593 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $75,819.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 612,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,544.50. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $139,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 837,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,635,919. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,147,062 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,137. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 1.81. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

