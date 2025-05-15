Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,344 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Heartland Express Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.37 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 167,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $1,500,413.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,214,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,775. This represents a 16.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 148,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $1,163,935.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,475,663.80. This represents a 11.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 612,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.