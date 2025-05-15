Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $867,000 Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $20,729,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,377,000 after buying an additional 1,425,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,588,356. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $436,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,473,454.28. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

