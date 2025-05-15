Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Takes $824,000 Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of RxSight as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth about $14,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RxSight by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,258,000 after purchasing an additional 413,737 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of RxSight by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 381,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RxSight by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 237,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth about $6,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

RxSight Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.32. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.