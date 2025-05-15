Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $30,864,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MSCI by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in MSCI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $566.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.94 and a 200 day moving average of $579.32. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.32 and a 12-month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

