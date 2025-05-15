Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.6%

NUS stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $364.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.06 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

