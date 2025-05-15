Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $779,000 Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 694.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 395.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 66,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $3,988,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,928. This trade represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 0.7%

UCTT opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

