Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Price Performance

NYSE MYE opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $465.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.08. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

